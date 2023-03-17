Horton Flea Market promises something for everyone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Horton Flea Market is back for its spring run.

Don Gorshong visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event and how it’s part of the “Reinvent Horton” efforts.

The Horton Flea Market takes place March 24, 25, and 26 at Horton Mission Lake. It costs $50 for vendors to set up for all three days. Vendors may begin setup Thursday, March 23.

