Governor Kelly announces administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced five appointments and two reappointments to the following board, councils, and commissions.

Information Network of Kansas Board of Directors:

Governor Kelly said the Information Network of Kansas was created by an act of the Kansas State Legislature (K.S.A. 74-9302) in 1990 to provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local, and other public information.

Sara Moesel, Wichita

Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services:

Governor Kelly said the council’s purpose is to solicit information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups, and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education, and social services for young children from birth through age five with or at risk for disabling conditions and their families.

Hillary Crist, Ottawa

Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training:

Governor Kelly said the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (KS-CPOST) is a 12-member body appointed by the Governor overseeing law enforcement training in Kansas.

Jody Prothe, Olathe (reappointment)

Sherri Schuck, Wamego (reappointment)

911 Coordinating Council:

Governor Kelly said the council’s purpose is to monitor the delivery of 911 services, develop strategies for future enhancements to the 911 system and distribute available grant funds to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

Jeremy Rabb, Topeka

Krista Amaro, Ford

Brandon Beck, Emporia

