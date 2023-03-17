Game time set for Saturday’s KU vs Arkansas contest

The Kansas men's basketball team took the floor in Des Moines, Iowa, as the team prepares to...
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks get a 4:15 p.m. tip time for their second round matchup versus Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA announced late Thursday that the game will be shown on CBS.

KU is the top seed in the West Region, with the Razorbacks the 8th seed. The Jayhawks advanced with a 96-69 win over Howard Thursday. Arkansas held off Illinois to take their first round game, 73-63.

The rest of Saturday’s schedule includes: SDSU-Furman (11:10, CBS); Duke-Tennessee (1:40, CBS), Missouri-Princeton (5:10, TNT); Houston-Auburn (6:10, TBS); Texas-Texas A&M/Penn St. (6:45, CBS); UCLA-Northwestern (7:40, TNT); Alabama-Maryland (8:40, TBS).

