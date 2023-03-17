Friday forecast: Unseasonably cool through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s snow, use caution on roads this morning, there aren’t widespread concerns but a slick spot here and there can be just as dangerous if not more so than if we had widespread problems. If you parked outside you may or may not have to scrape away the snow that froze on your windshield overnight. Depends how the wind was able to ‘evaporate’ the moisture off your car.

Taking Action:

Unseasonably cold temperatures remain in place through the weekend: Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.

Don’t be surprised by flurries this afternoon mainly northeast of Topeka in extreme northeast KS. Trace to 0.5″ is possible but the bigger concern is if there is a band that produces heavy enough snow, could reduce visibility for a short period of time with the breezy conditions so use caution.

Next week will be much warmer with several chances of rain and possible t-storms so keep checking back for updates.



We just have to get through 3 more chilly days before temperatures warm back up. Next week looks much nicer but low confidence exists on specifically when the rain chances will be so while the 8 day shows several chances, we’re not looking at anything widespread or all days washouts at any point.

Normal High: 58/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of flurries or a brief light snow shower in extreme northeast KS this afternoon. If precipitation gets farther southwest with the warmer temperatures it would be more of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s from northeast to southwest. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits, could be below zero in a few spots near the Nebraska border.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday will start out colder than Saturday morning, in the teens but with lighter winds in the morning wind chills will be similar to Saturday morning. Highs will be able to warm in the 40s by the afternoon. This begins the warming trend not only for highs but lows as well.

Monday looks to be the only completely dry dry next week between all long range models however starting Tuesday afternoon models differ on timing of rain. Temperatures will be the warmest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday with highs in the 60s and possible 70s and lows in the 50s.

A cold front pushes through on Friday but may warm back up Saturday before another cold front pushes through for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.