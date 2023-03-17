Dive into a new fitness routine at the Spring Aquathon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event this Sunday will help you dive in to a new fitness routine.

The Spring Aquathon is coming to the SW YMCA in Topeka. Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how she got involved in water exercise, and the benefits it can offer people.

The event is 9 a.m. to Noon, Sunday,. March 19 at the SW YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr.

In addition to the classes, people also can enjoy a vendor fair that starts later in the morning, as well as a food truck.

Tickets at $25 for all the classes, or $8 per class - Sharlie says the final session from 11 am to noon will be Aqua Zumba. People may register on site, or email shockwaveaquafitness@gmail.com with any questions.

