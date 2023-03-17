Dive into a new fitness routine at the Spring Aquathon

The Spring Aquathon is 9am-Noon Sunday, March 19 at the SW YMCA in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event this Sunday will help you dive in to a new fitness routine.

The Spring Aquathon is coming to the SW YMCA in Topeka. Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how she got involved in water exercise, and the benefits it can offer people.

The event is 9 a.m. to Noon, Sunday,. March 19 at the SW YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr.

In addition to the classes, people also can enjoy a vendor fair that starts later in the morning, as well as a food truck.

Tickets at $25 for all the classes, or $8 per class - Sharlie says the final session from 11 am to noon will be Aqua Zumba. People may register on site, or email shockwaveaquafitness@gmail.com with any questions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the...
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting near 13th and Garfield.
One arrested in accidental shooting
FILE
Stormont Vail plans to honor doctor who unexpectedly passed away

Latest News

Train derailment in Topeka
Train derailment in Topeka
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after accidental shooting
TPD confirms: 8th grade student dies after accidental shooting
13 News at Six
Flint Hills Discovery Center has been awarded a Community Anchor designation by the National...
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives STEM education grant from NASA
KU Guard Gradey Dick
KU'S offense flowed against Howard