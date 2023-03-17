Chiefs’ sign former division rival LB, Drue Tranquill

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year deal.

Tranquill, 27, is coming off a career year with the Chargers in which he played all 17 games for the Chargers. He also recorded 146 total tackles (95 solo and 51 assisted), five sacks, one forced fumble, four passes defended, and one interception.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz initially reported the signing.

Breaking: FA LB Drue Tranquill is signing a one-year deal with the #Chiefs, sources tell @theScore.



Tranquill comes off a career-year for the #Chargers, amassing 144 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 4 PBUs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2023

Tranquill is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds and played the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers.

He was drafted in the 4th round (130th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and played collegiately at Notre Dame.

