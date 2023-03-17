Chiefs’ sign former division rival LB, Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill at his Notre Dame Pro Day in 2019.
Drue Tranquill at his Notre Dame Pro Day in 2019.(WNDU)
By Jerick Tafoya
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year deal.

Tranquill, 27, is coming off a career year with the Chargers in which he played all 17 games for the Chargers. He also recorded 146 total tackles (95 solo and 51 assisted), five sacks, one forced fumble, four passes defended, and one interception.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz initially reported the signing.

Tranquill is listed at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds and played the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers.

He was drafted in the 4th round (130th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and played collegiately at Notre Dame.

