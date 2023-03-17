In Bill Self’s absence, Norm Roberts brings a different kind of energy

Kansas Acting Head Coach Norm Roberts
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA. (WIBW) - The players have put it that Bill Self is more animated in the locker room, but Norm Roberts’ pregame speeches are like no other.

Kevin McCullar Jr. put it as, “they get us turnt up,” or Gradey Dick said, “He makes you want to run through a brick wall.”

As the Round of 32 looms, what is it, or why do Roberts’ speeches fire up the team so much?

“He’s very passionate about winning and that’s just something about our culture. We all come here to win, that’s why we come to Kansas and he’s a great representation of what it is to represent the coaching here and culture,” Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson said.

“His motivational speeches end up making you cry or something, he gets us going, gets our blood going, he does everything right, that’s what you’re supposed to do as an assistant,” Kansas Guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “Coach Self trusts him a lot and we have to trust him because he’s been doing it a long time.”

“His motivational speeches are probably one thing he’s always 110 percent when he’s talking to us and even during practices he always has a high level of energy so it kind of helps us and boosts us up a little bit,” KJ Adams Jr. said with a smile.

13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine asked Roberts what did he tell the guys before the game against Howard:

“No one should want it more than you. You should want to be out there and this is why you come to Kansas. You come here to play in games like these and play in the NCAA Tournament, it’s here now and make the best of it.”

