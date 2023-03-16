Wednesday’s Child - Izaya

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bonkers in Southwest Topeka is a gamer’s paradise, and it’s where we meet 15-year old Izaya.

This high school freshman loves to play video games, and says he’s a tech guy.

“I don’t go outside that much my usually if I’m at my grandmas I’ll be wearing a bunch of things you would see on a game streamer like a bunch of expensive gaming ware and being on a computer but most of the time at Mr. Genius if I’m not on my grandma’s I’d still be playing video games and watching anime I’ve just done mainly like tech.”

Izaya gets to visit his grandma, even though he lives elsewhere in a foster home. Their relationship is important to him, as are the friendships he has at school. He says high school has been a surprise.

“I have way too many friends more and way too popular for being a high school student that just came in practically all the teachers say hi to me and all the kids say hi to me when I’m passing by so I’m not used to being popular probably the hair.”

That sense of humor will serve Izaya well as he grows up. Something else that would help is adoption. Izaya is hoping for a family who will keep him connected to his grandma and just be there for him, no matter what.

“I would mainly love a supporting family .. like my choir concerts and would be the obnoxious family members saying hey I know him is screaming in the background and embarrassing their child because that’s what that’s what mom and dad are supposed to do.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.