Wednesday’s Child - Izaya

Wednesday's Child - Izaya
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bonkers in Southwest Topeka is a gamer’s paradise, and it’s where we meet 15-year old Izaya.

This high school freshman loves to play video games, and says he’s a tech guy.

“I don’t go outside that much my usually if I’m at my grandmas I’ll be wearing a bunch of things you would see on a game streamer like a bunch of expensive gaming ware and being on a computer but most of the time at Mr. Genius if I’m not on my grandma’s I’d still be playing video games and watching anime I’ve just done mainly like tech.”

Izaya gets to visit his grandma, even though he lives elsewhere in a foster home. Their relationship is important to him, as are the friendships he has at school. He says high school has been a surprise.

“I have way too many friends more and way too popular for being a high school student that just came in practically all the teachers say hi to me and all the kids say hi to me when I’m passing by so I’m not used to being popular probably the hair.”

That sense of humor will serve Izaya well as he grows up. Something else that would help is adoption. Izaya is hoping for a family who will keep him connected to his grandma and just be there for him, no matter what.

“I would mainly love a supporting family .. like my choir concerts and would be the obnoxious family members saying hey I know him is screaming in the background and embarrassing their child because that’s what that’s what mom and dad are supposed to do.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Izaya
Treyveon, 10 years old
Wednesday’s Child -Treyveon
Wednesday's Child - Treyveon
Washburn theatre hosts students’ senior projects for the public
Washburn theatre hosts students’ senior projects for the public