Two high school seniors receive K-State leadership scholarship

Two high school seniors are recipients of Kansas State University’s Edgerley-Franklin...
Two high school seniors are recipients of Kansas State University’s Edgerley-Franklin Leadership Scholarship.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two high school seniors are recipients of Kansas State University’s Edgerley-Franklin Leadership Scholarship.

Kansas State University says the scholarship recognizes outstanding high school seniors who have made contributions to the communities where they live.

The following high school seniors are receiving $5,000 scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year:

  • Gaberiel Schenk, Independence, at Independence High School
  • Khalia Woods, Lee’s Summit, Mo., at Lee’s Summit High School

Kansas State University said the university received a significant number of applications for the scholarship, and a selection committee chose seven finalists to interview. Finalists participated in an on-campus interview and recognition day earlier this semester. The scholarships are renewable for up to three years with a required 3.0 K-State GPA or above.

The following high school seniors were finalists for the scholarship:

  • Darcee Ashcraft, Holton, at Holton High School
  • Kyle Fleming, Olathe, at Olathe Northwest High School
  • Kaitlyn Countryman, Quinter, at Quinter High School

From out of state:

  • Alex Henderson, Vicksburg, Mississippi, at Vicksburg High School
  • Anabel Gundersen, St. Charles, Missouri, at Francis Howell Central High School
  • Mallory Applegate, Cozad, Nebraska, at Cozad High School

The scholarship is made possible by the Edgerley and Franklin families, who continuously demonstrate leadership and support of service to individuals from urban areas. It was created in memory of Bernard Franklin’s wife, Elsia, who was committed to helping better the lives of young girls in urban Alabama.

The Edgerleys have been longtime supporters of K-State and have contributed to a number of scholarships, funds, and faculty chairs in the past 15 years, including the Paul B. and Sandra M. Edgerley Business Administration Scholarship, the Paul B. Edgerley Chair in Business Administration, the Robert M. Edgerley Chair in International Business, the Edgerley Family Dean in the College of Business Administration and the President Wefald Leadership Chair in the College of Business Administration.

