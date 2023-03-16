Tree limb hits powerline, causes blaze that scorches 400+ acres in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire that scorched more than 400 acres in Riley County has been found to be related to a tree limb that hit a power line.

Riley County Fire District #1 says crews were called to two fires as conditions reached dangerous levels on Wednesday, March 15.

Officials said they received the first call just before 12:20 p.m. with reports of heavy black smoke in the area of Baldwin Park Rd. in the northern part of the county. When crews arrived, they found a brush pile had rekindled and spread out of control as the blaze ignited other limbs and grass nearby.

RCFD indicated that crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and only a small area had burned. No structures were lost or injuries reported as a result.

“With dry conditions and winds gusting to 45 mph today, this fire could have been catastrophic,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Outdoor burning was not allowed Wednesday, and we’re expecting dangerous fire conditions to continue. Hopefully, we’ll get good rain today and spring burning can resume safely soon.”

Then, around 3:35 p.m., crews said they were called to the intersection of Anderson and W. 60th Ave. near Manhattan with reports of a large grassfire. When they arrived at this location, they found the fire had been rapidly expanding near Hidden Valley Trail.

Due to the speed and intensity of the blaze, RCFD said it requested mutual aid from the Manhattan and Fort Riley Fire Departments. A total of 25 firefighters and 4 chief officers arrived on 15 rigs.

“Steep, rocky terrain, extremely dry fuels, and strong winds made this a difficult fire to control,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “We would get one area extinguished and flying ember would ignite and create another head fire downwind. Thanks to the quick response from multiple agencies, we were able to attack the fire quickly and keep it from spreading to homes.”

The Fire Department noted that crews toiled for more than four hours to control the blaze and remained on the scene to use hand tools and chainsaws to take care of hot spots in wooded areas. An estimated 400 acres were scorched.

Officials said one home was evacuated for safety temporarily, however, no structures or livestock were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire either.

According to RCFD, the cause of the second fire was found to be a powerline that had been hit by a fallen tree limb.

On Thursday morning, crews said they returned to the scene of each fire to ensure no areas had rekindled.

As Riley Co. remains under a burn ban today, officials said if residents see unattended fires or suspect an out-of-control blaze in their neighborhood, they should call 911 right away.

Those outside of city limits who would like to burn outdoors in Riley Co., including brush piles or pastures, will be required to apply for a burn permit. For more information about burn permits in Riley County, click HERE.

