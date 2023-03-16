Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been pronounced dead by medical staff following a fatal crash north of the city just off Kansas Highway 4.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officials were called to the area of 46th St. and K-4 Highway with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Eduardo Ramirez, 49, of Topeka, had been headed east on 46th St. when Ramirez failed to negotiate the curve.

KHP noted that this caused the car to veer into the northbound ditch, go airborne over a private drive and up the embankment where it rolled several times.

Officials said Ramirez was rushed to Stormont Vail Health for medical attention, however, he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

