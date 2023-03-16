Thursday forecast: Strong cold front today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As you’re headed out the door this morning, it will likely be mild where you are but don’t be fooled. You will want layers with you because by 2pm at the latest wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for most spots. The cold front will set up unseasonably cold temperatures through the weekend.

Taking Action:

A strong cold front pushes through this morning into the early afternoon hours leading to falling temperatures and rain eventually changing over to snow. The precipitation will lead to hazardous roads Thursday through Friday morning, just a matter of if roads are wet, slushy or icy. Strong winds continue: Gusts 30-45 mph today, 20-35 mph gusts on Friday and Saturday and winds will remain strong during the overnights as well. Winds will finally weaken Saturday night leading to light winds Sunday Frigid temperatures return with today’s cold front, with low temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.

Precipitation wise today into this evening will remain rain throughout the morning with a wintry mix this afternoon. Temperatures are still expected to remain above freezing the entire time precipitation is in the area for most spots which will limit any accumulation however that doesn’t mean roads won’t be hazardous. There could still be slick conditions due to slush and eventually spots that turn icy tonight as temperatures do drop below freezing. Most spots will get 0.10″-0.25″ of rain. IF precipitation comes down at a heavy enough rate, can’t rule out a few isolated spots getting UP TO 1″ of snow/slush accumulation.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Rain to a wintry mix. Highs in some areas could warm in the mid 50s to low 60s before the cold front pushes through. The entire area should be in the 30s and 40s by 2pm with continued falling temperatures. Winds S/NW 20-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Evening snow (again temps likely still above freezing so limited accumulation is expected). Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning with high clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s in extreme northeast KS with several areas in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

This weekend’s lows will be in the teens and 20s with several areas in the single digits for wind chills. Stuck in the 30s Saturday with gusts 20-30 mph and in the 40s by Sunday with winds only around 10 mph so Sunday is definitely the nicer day this weekend. At least models are trending toward mostly sunny skies both days.

Warmer weather moves back in next week with highs in the 50s and 60s with a storm system moving in toward mid-week that will be monitored for the possibility of t-storms.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.