Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after truck goes airborne in NW Kan.

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one teenager was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after the truck he was driving went airborne along a northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 183 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Braydon S. Shellito, 18, of Phillipsburg, had been headed east on Highway 36 when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road and into the south ditch.

KHP noted that the truck continued east in the ditch before it vaulted into the air and hit a culvert. It landed facing south in the southbound ditch.

Officials indicated that Shellito was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also said a juvenile was in the truck at the time of the crash but has not released information about their well-being.

