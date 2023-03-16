Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after truck goes airborne in NW Kan.

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one teenager was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after the truck he was driving went airborne along a northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 183 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Braydon S. Shellito, 18, of Phillipsburg, had been headed east on Highway 36 when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road and into the south ditch.

KHP noted that the truck continued east in the ditch before it vaulted into the air and hit a culvert. It landed facing south in the southbound ditch.

Officials indicated that Shellito was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also said a juvenile was in the truck at the time of the crash but has not released information about their well-being.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified

Latest News

Fire generic
Scott Wildlife Area to close as firefighters converge to mitigate wildfire potential
FILE
Arizona trucker hospitalized after rig flips on Highway 40
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash