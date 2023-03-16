Sutherland Foundation Innovation Lab offers resources for growth and creativity

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sutherland Foundation Innovation Lab at K-State’s Hale Library isn’t just for students.

“The main core concept of what we’re trying to do is make an open, accessible place where faculty, staff, students, researchers, and the general public can come and have a place where they can try out new ideas and work collaboratively with other people but mainly to have the access to the tools and equipment and programming that would ordinarily be maybe locked away or silenced off,” said Jeff Sheldon, associate director of Innovation Lab.

The Lab is meant to foster creativity and growth.

“We’ve had anywhere from architecture students to engineer students even fashion students come in and use our space and it’s nice just to see if patrons of the community come in and explore different aspects they may have never done in their lives,” said Bryan Karten, a student at K-State.

The Lab offers a media and sound studio, a liquid galaxy display, collaboration spaces, and people can check out equipment such as cameras and tripods. The One Button Plus Studio is a simplified video recording setup that can be used without any previous video production experience. The studio offers lighting, a green screen, cameras, microphones, recording equipment, and pre-loaded background options, allowing anyone to create high-quality, polished video projects without having to know anything about lights or cameras. The studio is ideal for recording presentations, lectures, storytelling, interviews, and podcasts.

“Where you can use computers, where you can use popular software like adobe, auto desk, some open source equivalence but also we have a sound recording studio that state of the art. It is basically the type of thing that somebody like a top producer might use we also have one button plus studio and the whole idea behind that is it treats video production like an appliance,” said Sheldon.

Video production and immersion studios will open soon. They hope the range of resources will bring people with different interests together.

“I think that has been really good for helping people get new ideas and try out different things when you get one student from engineering talking to a student from fashion and they’re talking about well maybe I should try this or you should try that, that’s been really great for the student creativity,” said Sheldon.

The Innovation Lab is open to the public on the first and second floors in Hale Library as its hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

