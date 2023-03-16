Shawnee Co. hosts hiring fair to fill 300 open jobs

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. seeks potential employees to fill roughly 300 open positions.

The county’s human resources director, Angela Lewis, said there are roughly 70 positions posted online. However, those posts represent a total of 300 available jobs. To attract employees to work for the county, the Shawnee Co. Health Department hosted a hiring fair on Thursday, with each county department looking for workers.

Shawnee Co. even says some positions come with a $1,500 hiring bonus.

Here are the departments looking for employees:

  • Department of Corrections
  • Public Works
  • Sheriff’s Office
  • Weed Department
  • Treasurer’s Office
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Courts
  • Audit Finance
  • Health Department
  • Planning Department

“We, of course, need corrections specialists, we need — the health department needs lots of help, we need RNs, we need social workers, we need dieticians,” said Lewis. “The planning department needs a lot of help. They have two open positions that just went across the agenda today. I can’t name one department that doesn’t need help here in Shawnee Co.”

If anyone would like to look at the open positions and apply, click HERE. There are full-time, part-time, and summer positions available.

