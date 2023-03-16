Sens. Marshall, Grassley ask USDA Sec. Vilsack to clarify comments on herbicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On March 14, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. and Sen. Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack requesting clarification of the testimony he provided to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on May 26, 2022.

Sen. Marshall’s office said during the hearing, Sec. Vilsack claimed that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was not consulted by the Department of Justice regarding a matter before the Supreme Court concerning the safe use of glyphosate. Ultimately, the U.S. Solicitor General reversed the federal government’s long-held view on federal preemption and decided to side with the Plaintiffs Bar instead of the agricultural industry. However, on Feb. 2, 2023, Department of Justice informed Sen. Marshall that USDA was invited to share its views in the Monsanto case.

The Senators wrote in part,

“As Secretary of Agriculture for a decade, you should be well aware that the longstanding practice of the DOJ is to solicit the views of other cabinet departments before taking a public position on a matter before the Supreme Court. Here, those stakeholders expressly include your department as indicated by the DOJ in its response to Senator Marshall. Your allegation that DOJ ignored the Agriculture Department before filing its brief in the Monsanto case stunned many in the agricultural community and led them to believe that USDA had been shunted aside.

We acknowledge that it is possible that Deputy Assistant Attorney General N. Slade Bond II could have provided false information in his letter. However, considering the DOJ’s admission that USDA was asked for its views, we would like to offer you the opportunity to clarify the testimony you provided on Thursday, May 26, 2022 or reaffirm that what you said was accurate.”

The letter also requested that the Secretary inform the Senators of what position USDA recommended the Department of Justice take on the case or if USDA failed to provide its views.

Click here to read the Senators’ full letter.

