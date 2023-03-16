Scott Wildlife Area to close as firefighters converge to mitigate wildfire potential

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Wildlife Area near Dodge City will close as 90 - 100 firefighters will converge on the area to mitigate the potential for wildfires this season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that its Public Lands Division will partner with the Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Community College Fire Science Program to host a wildland fire training and hazardous fuels mitigation project between April 1 and 7.

For the second year in a row, KDWP said the hands-on workshop will be held at its Historic Lake Scott State Park and Scott Wildlife area in western Kansas. The week-long event will see about 90 to 100 firefighters and multiple fire engines.

“Workshops of this nature provide wildland firefighters with critical skills and knowledge necessary to fight fire safely on a rural landscape,” said KDWP regional supervisor Manuel Torres. “By hosting at Historic Lake Scott State Park and Scott Wildlife Area, we’ll not only provide participants with real-life experience, but we’ll also reduce hazardous fuels on the properties while improving wildlife habitat at the same time.”

KDWP noted that the wildland fire training and hazardous fuels reduction project started in 2005. Since then, more than 500 firefighters have been trained and nearly 4,500 acres in the Sunflower State have been mitigated with fuel breaks for wildfire.

While the workshop takes place, officials indicated that Scott Wildlife Area will be closed to the public - including all hunting activity. The State Park will remain open to visitors.

