Scott Wildlife Area to close as firefighters converge to mitigate wildfire potential

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Wildlife Area near Dodge City will close as 90 - 100 firefighters will converge on the area to mitigate the potential for wildfires this season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that its Public Lands Division will partner with the Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Community College Fire Science Program to host a wildland fire training and hazardous fuels mitigation project between April 1 and 7.

For the second year in a row, KDWP said the hands-on workshop will be held at its Historic Lake Scott State Park and Scott Wildlife area in western Kansas. The week-long event will see about 90 to 100 firefighters and multiple fire engines.

“Workshops of this nature provide wildland firefighters with critical skills and knowledge necessary to fight fire safely on a rural landscape,” said KDWP regional supervisor Manuel Torres. “By hosting at Historic Lake Scott State Park and Scott Wildlife Area, we’ll not only provide participants with real-life experience, but we’ll also reduce hazardous fuels on the properties while improving wildlife habitat at the same time.”

KDWP noted that the wildland fire training and hazardous fuels reduction project started in 2005. Since then, more than 500 firefighters have been trained and nearly 4,500 acres in the Sunflower State have been mitigated with fuel breaks for wildfire.

While the workshop takes place, officials indicated that Scott Wildlife Area will be closed to the public - including all hunting activity. The State Park will remain open to visitors.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified

Latest News

FILE
Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after truck goes airborne in NW Kan.
FILE
Arizona trucker hospitalized after rig flips on Highway 40
Dalton Slankard
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash