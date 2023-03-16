Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Tre’ Richardson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Cable-Dahmer and Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week is Highland Park High School’s Tre’ Richardson.

Tre’ is a frequent star on Kansas Prep Zone, playing football and basketball for the Scots as well as running track.

Tre’ is also part of the Black Student Union and National Honor Society and maintains a stellar 4.059 GPA. He has committed to play football at Hutchinson Community College, where he’s plans to major in Business Administration.

