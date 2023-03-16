Programs answer customer’s LIEAP application questions before deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple programs were at the Shawnee Co. Public Library Thursday to answer questions from people applying for low-income assistance before the deadline.

The deadline to finish the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications is approaching. The applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on March 31.

So, Thursday morning, members with income assistance programs were at the library to answer any questions. Programs at the event include:

The Salvation Army

Doorstep

The United Way of Kaw Valley

Topeka Housing Authority

IMPACT Avenues

Cover Kansas Navigator

City of Topeka Utilities

Catholic Charities

Let’s Help

The Community Resource Council

Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor of Evergy, said since prices have gone up for utility bills and other expenses, she has seen more people requesting help.

“We know with the cost of things going up, you know, there are more people than ever that need this type of help,” said Lee. “So, we are here in person to help them get those resources, get those applications filled out accurately, make copies because we want people to be approved for this program.”

The applications can still be completed online or in person at your local DCF office. You can visit DCF’s website to fill out an application or find a local DCF office near you.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.