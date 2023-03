RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in the Keats area burned 400 acres of grass.

The Riley County Fire District responded to a call near Hidden Valley Trail on March 15 around 3:30 p.m.

The Manhattan Fire Department and Fort Riley Fire assisted.

Crews remained on the scene to monitor conditions once the fire was extinguished.

RC FIRE TRUCK (Riley County Emergency Management/ Fire Dept)

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

