One arrested after shots fired, drugs found in Central Topeka incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after shots were allegedly fired and drugs were found in an early-morning incident in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW Oakley Ave. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they saw two subjects in the area who had been riding motorcycles. Contact was made with the drivers and an investigation was started.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it found that Shawn R. Close, 34, of Topeka, had allegedly held illegal narcotics and a firearm in his possession.

Close was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Battery on law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Operate a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Close remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. He has a court date set for 2:30 p.m. on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.