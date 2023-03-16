Officials warn new yellow recycling bins exclusively for cardboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned that if they find anything other than cardboard in new cardboard-only dumpsters, they will again be taken away.

Shawnee County Solid Waste announced on Thursday, March 16, that it will deliver cardboard-only dumpsters to sites around the county before the end of the day. Residents should look for bright yellow-colored bins.

Again, officials noted that the bins are for cardboard only - flattened boxes and cardboard only. This means no styrofoam, plastic wrapping or paper of any kind should be deposited into these bins.

If the bins do become contaminated with single-stream waste or become dump sites, officials said they will be removed.

“As a community, we can do better,” said a spokesperson for Solid Waste. “Let’s do this right.”

Officials indicated the bins can be found at the following sites:

Silver Lake

Auburn

Rossville

Household Hazardous Waste on 46th St.

