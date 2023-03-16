Officials identify body found in Galena field as that of Missouri man

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified a body found in a field near Galena as that of a Missouri man whose family had not heard from him in months.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday, March 16, that the Galena Police Department has identified the remains of a man found in a field near Galena at the end of February.

Investigation launched after human remains found in Kansas field

On Feb. 27, the KBI said officials were called to a field near 11th and Wood St. with reports that a body had been found. When they arrived, they found the male body had already entered a state of decomposition.

On Thursday, officials said they were able to identify the deceased as Peter C. Wittington, 52, of Carthage, Mo. He had last spoken with his family in late 2022.

The KBI said the investigation did not yield any signs of foul play. However, officials will continue to await the final autopsy report until the investigation is closed.

