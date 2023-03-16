Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a search warrant that led to the arrest of a Topeka man for multiple charges, including opioid distribution.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2300 BLK of SE Oakwood Dr. on March 15.

As a result, Cody Cowhick, 32, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Distribution of Opioids (Fentanyl)

Possession of Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of User Drug Paraphernalia

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

