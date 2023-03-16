Mission animal shelter facing new state order, may be forced to close

Unleashed Pet Rescue may be forced to close its doors following numerous complaints.
Unleashed Pet Rescue may be forced to close its doors following numerous complaints.(KCTV5)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A local animal shelter that’s been facing a flurry of complaints is now facing a state order to revoke its license.

That order, from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, was issued Tuesday to Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas.

Heather Lansdowne, the department’s director of communications, said the tipping point came in November when the agency embarked on a months-long investigation. Last week, the agency issued an emergency order for Unleashed to stop taking in any new animals. Then came the order seeking revocation of their license. With a contentious appeal hearing likely on the horizon, Lansdowne would not detail what specific violations prompted the move.

KCTV5 obtained inspection records from July 2017 to October 2022.

The word “satisfactory” dominates until 2020. In 2020, it has one “unsatisfactory” inspection. In 2021, there were two. In 2022, there were three.

Typically, when one inspection results in an “unsatisfactory” result, the follow-up will be marked “satisfactory.” That changed in the fall of 2022 when the shelter had back-to-back unsatisfactory inspections, including a report of roaches throughout the shelter.

The severity of violations is ranked from 0 to 5, with 5 being the most serious. The shelter had two severity level 5 violations cited on Oct. 24, 2022.

One reads as follows: “Throughout the facility, there were numerous types of what appeared to be roaches that were also observed on surfaces that come into direct contact with the animals in this facility.”

The 22 inspection records KCTV5 reviewed revealed that there have been numerous complaints over the years.

From July 2017 to October 2022, 17 of the 22 inspections were related to complaints. Fourteen of those complaints were deemed unfounded, either in those exact words or by indicating the nature of the complaint and stating the shelter was compliant in those areas.

A 2017 inspection report states, “Unfounded complaint - Felt to be the result of a group of (5) disgruntled employees who walked out.”

Most times, however, when inspectors come out because of a complaint, they found other violations, most often ranging from minor to moderate, but on two occasions, there were level 5 violations found.

Some of the earlier records don’t show a “final result” evaluation, but among those that do, 13 showed a “final result” of “satisfactory” and six were “unsatisfactory.”

The October 2022 inspection, the one describing roaches, is the most recent record provided so far through KCTV5′s public records request. When asked how many complaints were processed since then, Lansdowne indicated the agency has received at least 50 additional complaints since the start of this year.

Court Kennedy, a lawyer for Unleashed, said he intends to dispute the revocation order and request a hearing. By law, he has 15 days to do so.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash
Crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday near S.W. 23rd and Topeka Boulevard in...
Crews respond to injury crash early Thursday in south-central Topeka
Significant drop in temperatures, rain and a sleet/snow mix at times
Cold front today
Kansas' Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr.
KU recap in Des Moines ahead of Thursday
Kobe Dickson
Kobe Dickson