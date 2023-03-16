Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search

Dalton Slankard
Dalton Slankard(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a search for a man reported missing over the weekend, he was found deceased in rural Kansas.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced that Dalton Ray Slankard, 28, was found deceased in a rural part of the county.

The discovery follows a missing person search which officials notified the public of on Tuesday.

Officials said Slankard had been traveling from Pomona to Williamsburg on Friday when he was last seen by a friend around 4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate that foul play was suspected in Slankard’s passing.

Out of respect for Slankard’s loved ones, officials said they would not release any more information about the incident.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to report it to the Franklin Co. Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

