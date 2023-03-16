Manhattan man arrested after alleged armed robbery in Riley County

A man is behind bars after committing robbery.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Riley County.

Riley County Police Department said the subject - Carlos Rodriguez, 23, of Manhattan - was arrested around 3 p.m. on March 15 at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.

Rodriguez was booked into the Riley County Jail on the following charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Armed with dangerous weapon

A total bond is set at $80,000.

