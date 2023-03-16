Manhattan man arrested after alleged armed robbery in Riley County
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Riley County.
Riley County Police Department said the subject - Carlos Rodriguez, 23, of Manhattan - was arrested around 3 p.m. on March 15 at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.
Rodriguez was booked into the Riley County Jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated Robbery
- Armed with dangerous weapon
A total bond is set at $80,000.
