Manhattan man arrested after alleged armed robbery in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Riley County.

Riley County Police Department said the subject - Carlos Rodriguez, 23, of Manhattan - was arrested around 3 p.m. on March 15 at 1001 S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.

Rodriguez was booked into the Riley County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery

Armed with dangerous weapon

A total bond is set at $80,000.

