Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone...
Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Indiana late Wednesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.

Deputies said while they were on their way to respond to that call, a second person called to report that the alleged trespasser was struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.

The train was traveling almost 80 mph when the man was struck, deputies said. They also said the man was running on the tracks at the time.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business
Officials place new cardboard-only recycling bins around Shawnee co. on March 16, 2023.
Officials warn new yellow recycling bins exclusively for cardboard
Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business