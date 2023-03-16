Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash

Latest News

FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
Money (FILE)
$1 million grant to help expand Kansas community behavioral health clinics
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine