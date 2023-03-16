LaTurner introduces legislation for Medicaid and SNAP work requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner introduced legislation for the Jobs and Opportunities for Medicaid Act and the Jobs and Opportunities for SNAP Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

LaTurner’s office announced these bills would require all able-bodied adults to work or volunteer for no less than 20 hours per week to remain eligible for Medicaid and fortify the already existing work requirements for SNAP benefits.

“The key to strengthening our economy is getting more Americans back to work. The ongoing labor shortage we have experienced over the past few years has made it difficult for small businesses across Kansas to stay afloat,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I am proud to introduce the Jobs and Opportunities Acts because I believe the best welfare program is a job. These commonsense bills will help able-bodied adults re-enter the workforce and end their reliance on taxpayer-funded government assistance. It’s past time for Congress to act on welfare reform to grow our economy, strengthen our workforce, and better protect Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars.”

LaTurner’s office said they had seen the positive impact of work requirements at the state level. When Kansas implemented work requirements and time-limited benefits, the number of able-bodied adults receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits dropped by 75%. Nearly 60% of those leaving the program found employment within 12 months, and their incomes rose by an average of 127% per year.

“Any meaningful conversation surrounding welfare programs must involve the simplest and most powerful tool to help families escape the cycle of poverty: work,” said Tarren Bragdon, President and CEO of the Foundation for Government Accountability. “I applaud Rep. LaTurner for introducing legislation recognizing work’s life-changing and transformative power to lift individuals out of dependency and towards independence. Work requirements for able-bodied adults are popular, they’re proven, and they preserve limited resources for the truly needy. These bills are what America needs right now.”

LaTurner’s office stated while Medicaid is a social welfare program, there does not currently exist any work requirement for able-bodied adults who receive Medicaid benefits. Former President Trump proposed Medicaid work requirements in the form of a “community engagement” requirement, which showed projected savings of between $130 billion and $152 billion over ten years.

The Jobs and Opportunities for Medicaid Act requires all able-bodied adults to work or volunteer for no less than 20 hours per week.

View the full text of the Jobs and Opportunities for Medicaid Act here.

The Jobs and Opportunities for SNAP Act reinstate the time limit for ABAWDs, mandating they work or participate in work-related training or education, for at least 20 hours per week in order to receive SNAP benefits.

This bill maintains current law which states that ABAWDs are subject to a three-month limit of SNAP benefits unless they work or train for 80 hours per month.

Full text of the Jobs and Opportunities for SNAP Act can be found here.

