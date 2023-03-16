Kansas handles Howard, advances to second round

DES MOINES, Iowa (WIBW) - Even with head coach Bill Self missing Thursday’s game, the No. 1 seed Jayhawks take care of business in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, beating No. 16 seed Howard 96-68.

The university announced Thursday morning that head coach Bill Self would not coach in Thursday’s game. Norm Roberts served as the acting head coach. Self’s status for Saturday’s second round matchup is uncertain. Self missed the entire Big 12 Tournament due to a health issue, but officials say Self is progressing.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points. Freshman guard Gradey Dick ended with 19 points and 11 rebounds, earning him his first career double-double. Five Jayhawks finished scoring in double-figures.

Dick’s three-pointer with nearly eight minutes left in the first half was his 80th made three of the season, breaking the school record for most three-point shots made by a KU freshman.

Howard guard and Holcomb, Kan. native Kobe Dickson finished with four points.

The Jayhawks will play the winner of the No. 8 Arkansas-No. 9 Illinois matchup Saturday. Tip-off time is TBD.

