Jayhawks’ Self out for first round of NCAA Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WIBW) - Jayhawks Head Coach Bill Self will not be on the sidelines for the team’s first game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The University of Kansas announced on Thursday, March 16, that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self will miss the Jayhawks’ first game in the NCAA tournament against Howard.

However, officials have indicated that Self continues to progress from a recent “health issue.”

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach for today’s game.

The announcement follows a short stint at the University of Kansas Medical Center where Self underwent a procedure to place a stint for blocked arteries. Self missed part of the Big 12 Tournament due to his health condition.

