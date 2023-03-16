I-70 project planned to impact Riley, Wabaunsee Co. for months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road work project along I-70 is planned to extend all the way through Riley County and into Wabaunsee Co. for about four months.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that a project along Interstate 70 in Riley and Wabaunsee counties is set to begin on Monday, March 20, as long as the weather allows.

Officials said crews will perform patching work and replace concrete panels from the Riley-Geary Co. line to K-30 in Wabaunsee Co. Bridges and bridge approaches are not included.

Crews said they will work on both directions of the interstate in 4-mile sections. Active work zones will be reduced to one lane and will have a 12-foot width restriction as well as a reduced speed limit of 60 mph. On and off ramps will remain open.

Work will be held Monday - Friday during daylight hours. Lane closures will remain in place while crews are not working. The project is expected to be completed around mid-June.

KDOT noted that Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Mo., was awarded the $2.5 million contract.

Drivers have been encouraged to stay alert and obey all warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

