Gov. Kelly celebrates naturalization with 300 new citizens

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated with 300 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Johnson County Community College.

Gov. Kelly’s office said she delivered the keynote address and Judge Julie A. Robinson, a District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas presided the ceremony.

“I want to congratulate everyone today who is becoming a citizen of the United States of America and choosing to make Kansas home,” Governor Kelly said. “Our state would not be what it is today were it not for the ways it’s been shaped and influenced by people who’ve come here from all around the world—bringing their language, food, and cultural traditions with them. There is so much beautiful diversity all around Kansas.”

View Gov. Kelly’s full remarks here.

“It is heartening to witness people achieving what they have spent years working and striving for, American citizenship,” said Judge Robinson. “Their dedication and commitment should serve as a model for all American citizens.”

