Gov. Kelly celebrates naturalization with 300 new citizens

Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated with 300 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at...
Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated with 300 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Johnson County Community College.(Governor Laura Kelly)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly celebrated with 300 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Johnson County Community College.

Gov. Kelly’s office said she delivered the keynote address and Judge Julie A. Robinson, a District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas presided the ceremony.

“I want to congratulate everyone today who is becoming a citizen of the United States of America and choosing to make Kansas home,” Governor Kelly said. “Our state would not be what it is today were it not for the ways it’s been shaped and influenced by people who’ve come here from all around the world—bringing their language, food, and cultural traditions with them. There is so much beautiful diversity all around Kansas.”

View Gov. Kelly’s full remarks here.

“It is heartening to witness people achieving what they have spent years working and striving for, American citizenship,” said Judge Robinson. “Their dedication and commitment should serve as a model for all American citizens.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable...
Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Topeka man pronounced dead following fatal K-4 crash

Latest News

Money (FILE)
$1 million grant to help expand Kansas community behavioral health clinics
FILE
$43.5K T-Mobile grant awarded to build new pavilion in Auburn
Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab offers resources for growth and creativity
Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab offers resources for growth and creativity
I-70 project
I-70 project planned to impact Riley, Wabaunsee Co. for months