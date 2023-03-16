Former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signs 4-year deal with Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has agreed to a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, sources said Wednesday.

His four-year deal with the Bengals is worth $64 million that includes a signing bonus of over $31 million, the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

The four-time Pro-Bowler started at left tackle for all but one game in his two seasons with the Chiefs. He was acquired via trade in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he began his career.

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in both seasons with the Chiefs.

