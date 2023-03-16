Former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signs 4-year deal with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) takes up his position during the...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) takes up his position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has agreed to a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, sources said Wednesday.

His four-year deal with the Bengals is worth $64 million that includes a signing bonus of over $31 million, the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

The four-time Pro-Bowler started at left tackle for all but one game in his two seasons with the Chiefs. He was acquired via trade in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he began his career.

Brown was a Pro Bowl selection in both seasons with the Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
TPD investigating SE Topeka homicide
FILE
Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee on March 14, 2023.
Señor Bur-Rito’s near Lake Shawnee to turn off open sign for last time

Latest News

Kansas during open practice in Wells Fargo Arena
Self’s status still unknown, Jayhawks prepare to begin NCAA Tournament
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders...
AP source: Ex-Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill agree to 3-year deal with Browns
Howard Forward Kobe Dickson
Howard’s Kobe Dickson grew up a KU fan
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
Jalen Wilson becomes Consensus First Team All-American