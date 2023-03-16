Fallen mattress leads to Topeka man’s arrest for alleged narcotics crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a mattress fell off a Ford passenger car in South Topeka, one man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found and it was discovered he was a wanted man.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Robert N. Kirk Jr., 59, of Topeka, is in custody and faces various charges which include the possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, officials said they stopped a red 2000 Ford Taurus near SW Croix and SW Topeak Blvd. after a mattress had fallen off the top of the vehicle.

During the stop, it was found that the driver, Kirk, had an expired and suspended Kansas driver’s license and two felony warrants out of Shawnee and Howard counties.

During the investigation, officials also said they found illegal drugs.

Kirk was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and littering from a vehicle. He was also booked on his Shawnee Co. warrant for possession of opiates and remains on a hold for his Howard Co. warrant.

Kirk remains behind bars with no bond listed.

