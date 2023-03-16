Crews respond to injury crash early Thursday in south-central Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash early Thursday in south-central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. near S.W. 23rd and Topeka Boulevard.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or whether anyone required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

At least one vehicle was towed from the scene, which had been cleared as of 4:30 a.m.

