Capital City to close streets for St. Patrick’s Day events

Officials prepare to close roads in Downtown Topeka on March 17, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Captial City is set to close a good portion of downtown as it prepares for St. Patrick’s Day events.

Officials with the City of Topeka have warned residents that on Saturday, March 18, they will close much of downtown due to annual St. Patrick’s Day events.

The City said the following streets will be affected:

  • S. Kansas Ave. will be completely closed from 1st to 10th St.
  • SW Jackson will be completely closed from 4th to 10th St.
  • SW 10th St. will be completely closed from Kansas to Jackson St.

The City also gave the following timeline of events for the weekend:

  • Friday, March 17
    • 3 p.m. - Celtic Fox closes WB 8th from Jackson to Kansas
    • 6 p.m. - Celtic Fox closes EB 8th in some places
    • Overnight - Celtic Fox leaves EB 8th open overnight
  • Saturday, March 18
    • 9 a.m. - Celtic Fox closes EB 8th, Parade and 5K begin to close the route
    • 10 a.m. - 5K race begins
    • 11 a.m. - 5K race ends
    • 12 p.m. - Parade begins
    • 1:30 p.m - Parde ends, Irishfest moves to close Kansas from 6th to 7th
    • 3 - 4 p.m. - Irishfest reopened Kansas Ave.
    • 10 p.m. - Celtic Fox street party ends
  • Sunday, March 19
    • 1 a.m. - Celtic Fox reopens 8th St.

All events will end at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

