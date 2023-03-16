The Big Biscuit introduces new spicy and sweet sandwich

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Biscuit, an All-American breakfast and lunch franchise headquartered in Prairie Village, Kan., announced it will introduce its latest limited-time offer on Monday, March 20 - a spicy-and-sweet sandwich.

The Big Biscuit announced the Odd Fellow sandwich will feature Buffalo chicken and pickles between two slices of French toast. The sandwich includes The Big Biscuit’s 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken, Buffalo-style, paired with its popular classic French toast and accompanied by crispy fries and warm syrup. The hearty $12.99 breakfast-lunch feature will be available until mid-June.

The Big Biscuit emphasizes offering guests value and the best possible casual breakfast and lunch dining experience, including freshly prepared foods and top-notch service. President Chad Offerdahl encourages out-of-the-box thinking when his team develops menu items to delight guests at the concept’s 23 locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

“We love to introduce delicious new menu items and limited-time offerings for our guests,” Offerdahl said. “Comfort food evokes a sense of happiness, and guests can’t get enough of The Big Biscuit’s fried chicken and French toast, so we thought — why not combine the two? The result is The Odd Fellow, a sandwich that is satisfying and crave-able and delivers an irresistible combination of savory and sweet, with a touch of heat.”

Offerdahl recommends pairing the Odd Fellow with a Big Biscuit signature iced tea or lemonade.

The Big Biscuit said they launched in 2000 with a business model focusing on sustainable growth and a dynamic brand that appeals to guests through generous portions of freshly prepared and familiar comfort food. Each restaurant is staffed with enthusiastic team members who thrive on delivering consistent, high-quality service in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

Popular menu items include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, half-pound fresh beef burgers, salads, and a line of iced coffees.

