Arizona trucker hospitalized after rig flips on Highway 40

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIG SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A trucker from Arizona was hospitalized with serious injuries after his rig flipped over on Highway 40 between Lawrence and Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 373.8 on U.S. Highway 40 - about 4 miles east of Big Springs - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Rashid M. Mohamad, 32, of Glendale, Ariz., was headed west on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the rig veered off the road to the north.

KHP noted that the semi then flipped over crossing both the westbound lane of traffic and a ditch.

Officials said Mohamad was taken to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Mohamad’s passenger, Ahmed B. Yusof, 42, of Phoenix, escaped the crash without injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

