Arab Shriners to show appreciation for Topeka area Shrine Bowl players

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shriners will show their appreciation for Topeka area Shrine Bowl players with a special dinner.

The Arab Shriners announced that as players and coaches alike prepare for the Shrine Bowl of Kansas on July 15 in Hays, it will take time to honor those from the Topeka area.

Of the 40 players selected from across eastern Kansas to play in the game, 17 of those come from the Arab Shrine area as well as three coaches. The Shriners said they will team up with the Masons to sponsor these players and as well as marching band members for the event.

At 4:30 p.m. on March 19, the organization said it will host a dinner to show appreciation for the players and their participation. A social hour will start the gathering at 1305 S. Kansas Ave. and dinner will be served at 5:30. Around 6:15 p.m. players will be introduced.

The Shriners also said that two hospital patients - Beckett Holthaus, of Seneca, and Keauna Meyer, of Wamego - will be in attendance and will discuss their experience at Shrine Hospitals.

