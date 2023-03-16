AP source: Ex-Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill agree to 3-year deal with Browns

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins as Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns went to the Super Bowl champions for a new safety.

Cleveland reached an agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Thornhill is getting a $21 million deal — $14 million guaranteed —from the Browns, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.

Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player to join the Browns through free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run-stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The 27-year-old Thornhill spent four seasons with Kansas City. He had five tackles when the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

The Browns, who had countless problems with their defense last season, were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons. Johnson’s expected release with a June 1 designation means the Browns will save $9.75 million on their cap next year.

Thornhill is expected to start alongside safety Grant Delpit.

The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.

