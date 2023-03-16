$43.5K T-Mobile grant awarded to build new pavilion in Auburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $43,500 grant has been awarded to the City of Auburn by T-Mobile to build a new lighted pavilion in a high-traffic area.

On Thursday, March 16, T-Mobile announced that Auburn would receive a Hometown Grant of $43,500 to build a lighted pavilion for a high-traffic outdoor exercise park near the Auburn Civic Center. The move will protect community members from outdoor elements and continue to promote healthy lifestyles.

“We are extremely honored to receive the hometown grant from T-Mobile to make it possible for Auburn to provide a much-needed addition to our fitness park,” said Candi Temple, City Clerk, City of Auburn. “Our vision to make the fitness park accessible to all members of our community at any time of day, in any weather, is now a reality thanks to T-Mobile’s generosity. We are excited for this opportunity to bring our community together in a way that encourages health and wellness.”

T-Mobile noted that it launched the Hometown Grants in April 2021 which is a 5-year, $25 million initiative to support small-town initiatives across the nation.

Auburn joins 25 other towns, including Parsons, who were selected to receive grants.

In Parsons, officials expected to connect existing outdoor hike and bike Rotary and Frisco trails. The money will also enhance security with added emergency blue box cameras to promote outdoor recreation.

