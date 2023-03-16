$1 million grant to help expand Kansas community behavioral health clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly announced $1 million grant has been awarded to the Sunflower State to help it expand behavioral health clinics in its borders.

On Thursday, March 16, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall announced a $1 million one-year planning grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration was awarded to the State of Kansas.

“CCBHCs can help transform communities across Kansas by providing timely access to comprehensive behavioral and mental care,” Marshall said. “I value how CCBHCs work collaboratively with hospitals to step in and reduce emergency department visits and aid law enforcement officers in responding to individuals suffering from a behavioral health crisis. I applaud the state legislature for laying the groundwork and passing comprehensive legislation to increase the number of CCBHCs in the state and congratulate KDADS and KDHE for being one of 15 states selected to participate in this pilot program. This has been a collaborative effort since we extended the federal pilot program in December 2020. I’ll continue to assist the state agencies and CCBHCs so they successfully serve Kansans in need.”

Sen. Marshall said the grant will expand certified community behavioral clinics statewide. These have been shown to reduce hospital emergency services with timely access to coordinated comprehensive behavioral care. they have also provided help to law enforcement agencies with 24-hour mental health crisis response services.

“We are honored to be one of the 15 states receiving this planning grant, the first step on the path toward Kansas ultimately being selected as one of 10 to SAMHSA’s CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration project,” said KDADS Secretary Laura Howard. “Participation in that project would highlight the significant work Kansas has put into strengthening and transforming the state’s behavioral health system one community at a time and hold us up as an example for the rest of the nation.”

“Kansas has been a leader in the CCBHC arena, launching its first CCBHCs almost a year ago,” said KDHE State Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig. “This planning grant will allow the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to build on its success and help drive better integration of primary care and behavioral health. This award would not be possible without close partnerships with providers and the support of our Congressional delegation.”

