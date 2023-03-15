Woman arrested on warrant for 3-year-old crime in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars following a warrant which stems from a 3-year-old incident in which she allegedly attempted to fraudulently buy cigarettes.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, Jamie Berges, 33, of St. George, was booked into the Riley Co. Jail after transportation from the Pottawatomie Co. Jail.

Officials noted that Berges was booked on her Riley Co. District Court warrant for failure to appear. The warrant stems from a Feb. 13, 2020, incident in which she allegedly attempted to buy cigarettes with fake cash.

RCPD noted that Berges remains behind bars on a $40,000 bond.

