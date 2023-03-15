Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s temperatures, it’ll be the warmest for at least a week. A strong cold front pushes through during the morning/early afternoon hours on Thursday leading to a big drop in temperatures during the day. It’ll also bring scattered rain showers possibly mixing with snow at times.

Taking Action:

A strong cold front tomorrow morning will lead to falling temperatures and rain eventually changing over to snow for a few areas (most spots will not get snow). While it will be close to 50° for most areas at sunrise, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for most as early as 1pm. The precipitation will lead to hazardous roads Thursday through Friday morning, just a matter of if roads are wet, slushy or icy.

Winds will remain strong through the first half of the weekend: Gusts 30-45 mph today through Friday. 20-30 mph gusts on Saturday and winds will remain strong during the overnights as well. Winds don’t diminish until Saturday night.

Frigid temperatures return with Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.

Models have backed off on the amount of precipitation that could develop with the storms system but rain could develop as early as 3am and linger into Thursday evening. The bulk of the precipitation will be rain and mainly during the day Thursday. Most spots will likely be in the 0.10″-0.25″ range. As for snow, while there could be some minor accumulation, it will likely not exceed 0.5″. Of course all this is subject to change so keep checking back today and tomorrow for updates.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s east of HWY 75 with most spots in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of rain late (after 3am). Lows in the upper 40-low 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain for most areas with snow mixing in at times mainly north of I-70 in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to get colder as early as 8am in north-central KS with the cold front pushing through the entire WIBW viewing area between 2-3pm. Most areas will be able to warm in the mid 50s to low 60s before it gets colder. By 5pm, most spots will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds will shift to the northwest still gusting 40-45 mph behind the front.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 40s after starting out in the upper teens to mid 20s. Better chance for most spots starting out in the teens this weekend (both mornings). This means wind chills will be in the single digits both above a few spots possibly below zero.

The good news is warmer weather starts to move in on Sunday and continues the warming trend with lows and highs through the first half of the week. Modes are indicating Thursday may end up being the warmest day of the week next week with highs in the 60s with differences in the models on if there will be rain or not.

