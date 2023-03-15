Two hospitalized after Civic rolls on western Kan. interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a Civic rolled onto its passenger side on a western Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Trego Co. Rd. 180 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Amber R. Linden, 32, of Overland Park, had been headed east on the interstate. However, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled onto its passenger side.

KHP said Linden and her passenger, William E. A. Blakeley, 30, of Overland Park, both were taken to Trego Co. - Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Neither Linden nor Blakeley was found to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

