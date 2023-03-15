Topeka teens make memories with residents at Oakley Place
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the Boys and Girls Club ‘Teen Center’ spent Valentine’s day making cookies and cards with residents at Oakley Place in Topeka. The students spent time listening to and learning from their newfound friends. A Boys and Girls Club leader says the students are already asking about another opportunity to visit Oakley Place again.
