Topeka Police on scene of SE Topeka wreck

Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Topeka Police investigate a wreck in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave. Tuesday, March 14, 2023.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of an incident in Southeast Topeka.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any information related to the crash. A 13 NEWS crew at the scene saw a vehicle with severe front-end damage, and two other vehicles damaged as well. The area around the scene was blocked by police crime scene tape while they investigated.

Around the same time, police received reports of gunfire from the area of SE 10th and Chandler, just a few blocks away. Authorities have not released any information about that call, and have not yet said if the reports are connected.

This is a developing situation. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft
James Brooks
Man arrested following early-morning rural manhunt in Kansas identified
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert

Latest News

This map shows City of Topeka street projects slated for 2024 using half-cent sales tax funding.
City approves list of 2024 street projects
As cancer chases heart disease for the leading cause of death of Kansans, state leaders have...
State leaders unveil most comprehensive plan in Kansas history to fight cancer
The Kansas men's basketball team arrived in Des Moines Tuesday evening ahead of their opening...
KU arrives in Des Moines, Self’s coaching status uncertain
A Topeka leather shop that has been open for nearly a month officially celebrates its new...
New business sells leatherwork items to Topekans