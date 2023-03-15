Topeka Police on scene of SE Topeka wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of an incident in Southeast Topeka.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of SE 8th Ave.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any information related to the crash. A 13 NEWS crew at the scene saw a vehicle with severe front-end damage, and two other vehicles damaged as well. The area around the scene was blocked by police crime scene tape while they investigated.

Around the same time, police received reports of gunfire from the area of SE 10th and Chandler, just a few blocks away. Authorities have not released any information about that call, and have not yet said if the reports are connected.

This is a developing situation. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.