Topeka man back behind bars following 2022 child sex crimes accusation

Anthony Rodriguez
Anthony Rodriguez(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is back behind bars after he was accused of child sex crimes in 2022 as he awaits multiple hearings.

The Shawnee County Booking Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 13, Anthony D. Rodriguez, 20, of Topeka, is back behind bars for alleged child sex crimes.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to investigate an incident on March 11, 2022, and Rodriguez had been booked into Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections the next day accused of sexual crimes.

Rodriguez was originally charged with rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Since then, both counts of indecent liberties with a child were dismissed while the other two remain.

Rodriguez remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a show cause hearing set for 10 a.m. on March 22. He has another court date set for 2:30 p.m. on May 4.

